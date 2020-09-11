Bonnen: ‘make your support known for law-enforcement’

TYLER — Gov. Greg Abbott proposed stripping cities reducing police budgets of annexation powers and allowing annexed residents to depart from those cities on Thursday. In a Friday interview with KTBB, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said, “There are very few professions in America where you go to work and you may not come home. This is one of them. Today is Patriots Day. Today is September 11th. It is called Patriot’s Day because we did not want today to be remembered for the devastation and the tragedy and the loss of life and more that occurred. We will honor that memory. But, we also want to honor the memories of the brave law enforcement officers, fire-fighters, and EMT’s, who you and I know, went into that building, knowing they may not come out.”

Bonnen continued, “One of the things that was heart-breaking and heart-warming all at the same time was having the spouses and the police officers thanking Governor Abbott for being there and for standing up for them. They are really starting to feel alone and that they are not supported. But, having the Governor of Texas take the stand that he is to support law enforcement meant the world to them. It is sad, and it is heart-breaking that they literally question whether they have support.”

Austin City Council recently voted to immediately reallocate about $20 million of the police budget elsewhere and eventually redistribute roughly $150 million of APD’s budget. Abbott said a combination of the property tax freeze and the removal of annexation powers would make it “financially impossible to de-fund law enforcement and it should leave Austin with no choice but to restore the cuts they’ve already made to law enforcement.”

Bonnen went on to say: “They’re hypocrites, plain and simple. They’re sitting around and using law enforcement as a political tool when it serves them best. When it serves them to hide from property tax reform and transparency to the voter, they use law enforcement. When it serves them to serve the socialist agenda that they want to play to, they use law enforcement. Don’t buy it.”