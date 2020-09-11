TBS taps John Cena and Nicole Byer to host ‘Wipeout’ revival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Wipeout, the hilariously extreme obstacle course competition series is coming back to TBS. This time, Trainwreck star John Cena alongside Nailed It host Nicole Byer will be serving up a healthy side of biting commentary as a new crop of competitors scramble across the field.

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants,” gushed Cena.

Meanwhile, Byer says the show’s revival comes at the perfect time because “now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls.”

Cena and Byer will be joined by former Patriots cheerleader-turned-actress Camille Kostek, who will be in the trenches as the “Host in the Field” to track each competitor’s progress.

Beyond the new set of faces, TBS has completely reimagined the show’s formula. “The re-imagined series will feature new twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails,” the official press release boasts.

But, the show is keeping some of the show’s signature elements, such as the dastardly big balls, which are “returning with a vengeance.”

Wipeout will challenge competitors with “a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course” across three rounds, plus throw them the curveball of trying to make it past the courses’ perilous decision points, which are “designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver even more hilarious and surprising wipeouts.”

Casting for competitors is currently underway and Southern California residents are encouraged to apply at http://www.wipeoutcasting.com.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.