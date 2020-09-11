Kate Winslet criticizes her past self for working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Mike Windle/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Hindsight is always 20/20 and actress Kate Winslet is coming clean about her regrets. Most notably, she wishes that she never worked with disgraced filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

“It’s like, what the f*** was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?,” Winslet, 44, said during a recent interview with Vanity Fair when discussing the #MeToo movement. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f***ing disgraceful.”

As for why the Ammonite actress is coming forward with those regrets now, it’s because “I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women.” Winslet, while lamenting over the fact that young women are inheriting a very complicated and cruel world, says “I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity.”

The Academy Award winner admitted that even though she is still “grappling with those regrets,” she has to “take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock.”

Winslet hopes that by denouncing both Allen and Polanski while accepting responsibility for her past decisions, she will encourage others in her industry to be truthful and take a stand on the right side of history.

Winslet worked with Allen back in 2017, just as the#MeToo movement was gaining traction, for the film Wonder Wheel. She previously teamed up with Polanski for his 2011 project Carnage.

Allen was accused by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow of sexually assaulting her when she was seven, which he denies. Polanski was arrested in 1977 for raping 13-year-old Samantha Geimer. He fled the U.S. a year later and hasn’t returned since.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.