Cowboys’ Prescott acknowledges mental struggles

FRISCO (AP) — Dak Prescott is opening up about struggling mentally during an off-season marred by his brother’s death by suicide and the pandemic. The star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys says he sought help from family, teammates and coaches past and present and sports psychologist Chad Bohling of the New York Yankees. The Prescott brothers endured the death of their mother, Peggy Prescott. She died of colon cancer in 2013. Jace Prescott was her primary caregiver when she was sick. Jace died in April. Dak Prescott acknowledged the cause of death for the first time in a TV interview.