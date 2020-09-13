Texas reports 1,840 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas health officials on Sunday reported 1,840 new cases of the coronavirus and 47 additional deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the state is now at 659,434, while the death toll is now at 14,190. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Health officials estimate that about 67,000 cases in the state are currently active.