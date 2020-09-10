Former Lindale coach, former UT Tyler baseball star indicted

TYLER — A former Lindale High School coach and standout UT Tyler baseball player has been indicted for an allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to our news partner KETK, Blake Maddox, 24, was arrested in February upon the district becoming aware of the allegations on January 28. He was an assistant football and baseball coach. Maddox was a pivotal player on the UT Tyler baseball team during the 2018 national championship campaign. He also played his senior year in 2019. Maddox is from East Texas and graduated from Brook Hill High School in 2015. Maddox is facing a second-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.