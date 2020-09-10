Governor unveils proposal that would take annexation powers from cities that de-fund police

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott proposed legislation last month that would make it harder for Texas cities to de-fund their police departments. Today he took it a step further. “Cities that de-fund their police departments will forever lose their annexation powers. And any areas and any residents that have ever been annexed by that city in the past will have the power to vote to dis-annex them from the city.” He’s asking all Texans and candidates for elected office to sign the so-called ‘Back the Blue’ pledge saying, “our officers have our backs, so we need to have theirs.”