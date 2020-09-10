FREE drive-in movie at Harvey Convention Center

TYLER — A free drive-in movie is coming on Saturday to the Harvey Convention Center parking lot. The event is being hosted by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 2000 W. Front St. They will be showing the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King.There is no admission cost for this event. In order to hear the movie, each car will need a radio to tune in to a station that will be announced on the screen prior to the movie beginning. Concessions will not be available, and families are being asked to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. For questions, contact Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.