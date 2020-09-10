‘Saturday Night Live’ sets premiere date, will resume in-studio filming

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC (NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live is returning to Rockefeller Center.

NBC has announced that the sketch comedy show will once again air live from its New York City studio for the season premiere on October 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on SNL shut down in early March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last episode to air live was on March 7 hosted by Daniel Craig.

The final three episodes of the 45th season aired in the spring as Saturday Night Live at Home featuring clips of the cast performing sketches from their homes.

Current SNL cast members include Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong. Hosts and performers for the 46th season will be announced at a later date.

Fellow late night NBC shows Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers have also resumed in-studio shooting at Rockefeller Center

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.