Ryan Reynolds drags Rick Moranis out of retirement to help him with a cellphone commercial

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you needed further proof that 2020 is a year like no other, enter Rick Moranis. The elusive actor, who largely withdrew from the public eye in the mid-90s, made a surprise appearance alongside Ryan Reynolds for a new phone commercial… of all things.

Reynolds had a major announcement Wednesday regarding Mint Mobile, of which he is the CEO, so he needed to go big.

The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star assisted Reynolds in announcing Mint’s newest option, an unlimited data plan. So, what’s the connection between the new cellular option and an elusive comedy legend?

As the Deadpool actor explained in the commercial, Mint Mobile had gone too long without an unlimited option, so he required “an actor we’ve all gone too long without” to help introduce it.

However, Moranis still seemed confused as to why he was there in the first place.

“So, what do you want me to do? Say something about Mint?” The 67-year-old comedy legend inquired, only to have Reynolds admit through a sigh, “Ah…No. That would have been smart.”

Following the Detective Pikachu star’s pitch regarding the new data plan, Moranis agreed that it “sounds good” but let it slip that he’s “really gotta get a phone.”

Upon pressing Reynolds to come clean as to why he’s really in a phone commercial, the embarrassing truth finally came out.

Turns out, Reynolds a “massive” fan and used the commercial as an excuse to finally meet his idol face to face, which causes Moranis to wave goodbye and awkwardly sidestep off screen.

Thankfully, this won’t be the last time fans get to see the 90s movie icon. Moranis is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Honey, I shrunk the Kids sequel, as reported by Deadline.

By Megan Stone

