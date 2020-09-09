Local author releases first books in children’s series

TYLER — A local author has released the first offerings in a storybook series for children. On Wednesday, Renee Goodwin told KTBB how the idea came to life. “About a year ago, I was blessed with my puppy. She is a Cane Corso breed and her name is GG. As I watched her play and watched all of her little antics, I just started seeing all of these stories in my mind.” The life pointers are learned fom the perspective of a very energetic puppy: GG. The first two in the series are GG Cleans House and GG Meets Her Match, tackling teamwork, and forever friendships.

As far as how many books are in the series, “I hope they are going to be endless to be honest.” Goodwin continued, “Each book teaches a life lesson, and has vocabulary words, that parents, teachers, and friends can then add activities to help teach children and to help solidify the life lesson. I do have a third book that I have submitted. We will see soon if that one will be published.” The books are available at all retail bookstores,and on several platforms, in several formats. Book signings have been currently stopped to observe social distancing, but you can order an autographed copy by clicking the link. https://ggstorybooks.com/.