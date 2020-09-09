Officials: Fugitive’s stolen trailer had explosives inside

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas fugitive wanted in the shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time of the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that its bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives. Dalton Potter is still wanted in the shooting of Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney. A second Texas man, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer, was arrested Tuesday. Officers say 29-year-old Potter fired multiple times at Hackney on Monday in Dalton, Georgia. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.