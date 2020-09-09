City races will be part of the general election in November

TYLER — The Tyler City Council will be on the General Election ballot in November. The city officially voted unanimously to combine the elections at their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday. The elections are normally held each May, but were derailed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Mayor Martin Heines terming out, that race along with 3 council seats, District 2, 4, and 6, are up for grabs. Races on the upcoming ballot for the city of Tyler include;

Mayor

Joel Rando

Don Warren

District 2 (West)

Broderick McGee (Incumbent)

Derrith Bondurant

District 4 (Northeast)

James Wynee

Nick Pesina

District 6 (South)

Brad Curtis

District 6 has remained vacant after the death of interim council member Criss Sudduth. He was chosen in a special election back in 2019 after the seat was vacated by John Nix.