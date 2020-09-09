Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome a son: “We couldn’t be happier”

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for SBIFF(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, a son, on Tuesday night.



The couple announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday morning, with Hilaria sharing a photo from the hospital room of the parents gazing down at the newborn as she cradles him in her arms.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” she writes alongside the photo.

Though the couple hasn’t shared the name of their new son, Hilaria enticed fans to “stay tuned” for the name announcement.

Hilaria revealed that she was pregnant in April with an Instagram video that captured the sound of the baby’s heartbeat. The news came after Hilaria shared that she experienced two miscarriages in 2019.

“I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes me feel,” she wrote at the time of the pregnancy announcement. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin…Here we go again.”



This is the couple’s fifth child together following seven-year-old Carmen, five-year-old Rafael, three-year-old Leonardo and two-year-old Romeo. The couple married in 2012. The 62-year-old actor also has a daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basigner.

By Cillea Houghton

