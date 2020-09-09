Kilgore PD asking for help identifying SUV

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for help, from the public, in identifying a vehicle wanted in connection with a home invasion. According to our news partner KETK, the department has reason to believe the pictured Jeep Grand Cherokee, could be involved. There may also be some type of damage on the driver’s side. The home burglary took place August 27, and numerous items were taken. If you have any information regarding the location of this vehicle, or the owner, please contact Det. Andre Phillips at (903) 218-6904 or email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com. More details are available by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/kilgorepolice/posts/3502368923132053.