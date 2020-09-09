‘No new revenue’ rate adopted, Tyler cuts budget by 3% over last year

TYLER — The Tyler City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the City of Tyler’s fiscal year 2021 budget proposal, on Wednesday. The proposed budget was introduced Aug. 12, with a public hearing two weeks later. The budget will decrease by 3% over last year, at a little more than $202 million. The city said, economic hardships due to COVID-19 have hit many residents in Tyler hard, and with that thought in mind, the budget adopted the “no new revenue” rate of 25.9 cent, which is a .09 cent decrease from the prior year. With this adoption, the City of Tyler will continue to keep the lowest tax rate for a city over 15,000 residents in the State of Texas.