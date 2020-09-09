Update: Winsborro ISD admin office confirmed as electrical

WINNSBORO — Multiple unites responded to a fire Sunday night at the Administration building of Winnsboro ISD. On Wednesday, Public Relations Officer Adrianna Weems told KTBB, “It was confirmed that it was an electrical fire, but moving forward the district administration offices have been temporarily set-up and moved to the Winsborro Memorial Intermediate Campus, which last year was Winsborro Memorial Middle School. Once we built the new high school, we restructured our campuses and realigned, so now we have four campuses.”

Weems went on to say, “We sat down and started coming up with a list of things we needed to replace. Post it notes, post it holders, pens, pencils, staplers…When you have a fire like that and you are starting over, it’s like just simple office supplies. Let alone, computers, and phones and desks. We did’nt have extra desks for them and we really put our heads together and made a good list and started getting some stuff going and set them up, we’re thinking through the remainder of the school year.”