New ‘black-ish’ spinoff, ‘old-ish,’ in the works

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — ABC is developing a fourth addition to the black-ish franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The spinoff, reportedly titled old-ish, would center on Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson — played on the flagship series by Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis — who try and give their marriage a second chance.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will serve as a writer, and co-executive produce the project with Fishburne and black-ish star Anthony Edwards.

Along with black-ish, ABC also currently airs the comedy series mixed-ish, which tells the story of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson, and Freeform currently airs the spinoff series grown-ish, which focuses on Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey, as she goes to college.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.