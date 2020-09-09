Woman killed in ‘pedestrian accident’ near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY — A woman is dead after what is being called a “pedestrian accident,” according to the Smith County Sheriff’s office and DPS officials. The accident occurred just after midnight early Wednesday morning in the 13000 block of CR 192. The road is just north of the Toll 49 and HWY 155 intersection. Our news partner KETK reports, DPS is investigating the accident. The woman’s identity has not been released. A preliminary report is expected later today.