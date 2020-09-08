ETFB produce drop scheduled for Friday in Longview

LONGVIEW — The East Texas Food Bank distributed over 10.2 million pounds of produce last year through their partner agencies and feeding programs. On Tuesday, ETFB announced they will be holding a produce distribution at the Gregg County Fairgrounds this Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Produce is available first-come, first-serve, while supplies last. Inclement weather may affect outdoor distributions. If you have questions contact the East Texas Food Bank