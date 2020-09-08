‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to air its final season in early 2021

E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — It’s the end of an era. The long-running E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will be airing its last season early next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West announced on social media Tuesday.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she continued. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She went on to thank the thousands of people and businesses that have been involved with the show over the years, particularly executive producer Ryan Seacrest, E! and the production team at Bunim/Murray.

“Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kim writes. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Season 19 of KUWTK premieres on E! September 17. The 20th and final season will debut sometime in early 2021.

