Advertisement

Remains of 2 missing Americans found in well: Mexican officials

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2020 at 4:48 pm

iStock/MotortionBy: CHRISTINE THEODOROU, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The remains of two missing Americans were recovered from a water well in Baja California, Mexican authorities said Tuesday.



On Sept. 2, the Baja California state prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the disappearance of Ian Herschon, 75, and Kathy Harvey, 65, after they were reported missing.



During the investigation, agents were directed to search a site off a stretch of a federal highway near El Rosario and found a human limb covered with vegetation.



The area was cordoned off and the Homicide and Forensics unit was called in, according to officials.



Two bodies, one male and one female, were located and recovered from a water well on Friday and Saturday, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office of Baja California State.



A cause of death was not listed by authorities and the case is still being investigated.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back