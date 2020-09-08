Lilly McDonald’s celebrates new location

CHANDLER — Customers were lined up at the newest McDonald’s in the world on Tuesday morning in Chandler. Owner-operators Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly celebrated their 24th grand opening at the location, right off HWY 31. Kevin Lilly told KTBB, “You know, never did I think when I started out becoming an owner operator in 1997, that we would ever have one, much less three or four, but never did I ever think we would have 24. One unique thing about this store, we did put the active pure technology in this restaurant. The air is sanitized through the air conditioning system with UV Light. So, essentially every 25 minutes or so, all of the air in the restaurant has been sanitized.”

Lilly continued, “It’s very healthy. They have used it in operating rooms for quite some time. Airline industry is using it to sanitize planes, motel and hotel chains are using it to sanitize rooms.”

Jeneanne Lilly told KTBB, “We passed out cards to the first 50 customers that purchased a Big Mac combo in the drive-thru earned a punch card allowing them to one free Big Mac a week for one year. Vehicles packed the double lane drive-thru to take advantage of the promotional offer. Following the “ribbon cutting”, which was made up of $250 cash, was presented to the Chandler Intermediate school. Chandler Mayor Libby Fulgham, members of the city council and State Rep. Keith Bell all attended the grand opening, as well as leadership from McDonald’s corporate offices. The new location will employ about 60 people, 30 to 35 will be full-time.