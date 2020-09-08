Fair food pick-up coming to ETSF

TYLER –The 2020 East Texas State Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, ETSF announced “Taste of the Fair” will offer fair food lovers their favorites in a socially distanced environment. Organizers say fair food classics including turkey legs, funnel cakes, candied apples, and jumbo corn dogs, as well as local favorites like the tamale slammer, the wonderstick, peach puppies, volcano fries and more will be readily available. Items will be packaged to take to-go.

The event will take place two consecutive weeks, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., September 24th through the 27th, and October 1st through the 4th, along Fair Park Drive at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. For more information, contact the East Texas State Fair office at 903-597-2501 or info@etstatefair.com.