Derek Hough returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a new judge

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Derek Hough is known for his moves on the dance floor and for leading many of his dance partners to victory on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. But this season, he’s shaking things up as a judge.

Hough, who left DWTS in 2016, was on the show for nine years and 17 seasons, during which he won six mirrorball trophies — the most in DWTS history. He said returning to the ballroom has always been something that he’s wanted to do.

“The show has been and will always be incredibly special to me,” Hough said in a statement announcing his return. “Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

Hough joins longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Due to current circumstances with the pandemic, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he’ll share his ballroom expertise remotely from the U.K.

Hough’s addition to the judges’ table will make him the second person in his family to be a Dancing with the Stars judge. His sister, Julianne Hough, stepped in as a guest judge in season 19 of DWTS and held that position until 2017.

Hough’s new role comes as many changes are already slated for the new season, including the addition of supermodel Tyra Banks as a new host and executive producer.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, on ABC.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.