Man fatally shot after stabbing Texas officer identified

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A shoplifting suspect who was fatally shot after authorities said he stabbed a San Antonio police officer in the face and a supermarket loss prevention officer in the head has been identified. The San Antonio Express-News reported Monday that the Bexar County medical examiner’s office had identified the suspect who was fatally shot Friday as 61-year-old Major Carvel Baldwin. The medical examiner’s office said Baldwin, who was Black, died from a gunshot wound. The police officer who was stabbed was identified Saturday as Corey Rogers, a four-year veteran. Police said he has since been released from the hospital.