Texas reports 2,057 new cases of COVID-19, 20 more deaths

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2020 at 4:31 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas reported 2,057 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and 20 additional deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total confirmed cases in the state is now at 640,370 and there have been 13,492 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The health department said about 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

