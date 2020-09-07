Former Longview band director celebrates birthday in style

LONGVIEW — Jimmy Yancey celebrated his 90th birthday in style on Sunday. The legendary former band director was surprised by carloads of family and friends that honored him with a birthday parade at Longview High School. Chris Yancey told our news partner KETK original plans changed, “We had the idea that when he turned 90 we were going to have a banquet for him and have ex-students come in and tell stories about him. But, when the virus and current health care climate came along, we had to change all this.”

Yancey continued, “a majority of his teaching career was at Longview High School. He started here as an assistant band director in the High School. Yancey retired in 1999. The following year, he was inducted into the Texas Bandmasters Hall of Fame.