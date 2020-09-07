Trump/Biden remains close in Texas, Cornyn leads Hegar

AUSTIN — The latest poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows a continued tight presidential race in Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the poll was taken Aug. 28 – September 2. The most recent numbers shows Biden with 44% of the vote, and Trump at 43% (Independent candidate Jo Jorgenson had 2%, Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins had 1% and 11% were undecided). However, when the poll accounted for those most likely to cast a ballot, Trump had 48% of that vote to 46% for Biden and 1% each for Jorgenson and Hawkins with 5% undecided. The margin of error for this poll is +/- 2.85 percentage. This poll is from a random sample of 1,182 voters surveyed over the phone and online.

U.S. Senate Race

Texans appear closer to keeping the status quo when it comes to the U.S. Senate seat. About 34% said they would vote for Sen. John Cornyn if the election were held today, compared to 24% for his Democratic rival MJ Hegar (3% said they’d vote for Kerry McDermott, another 3% for David Collins and the rest were undecided).

Voting in November

The poll asked participants their comfort levels of voting in person in the November election, and a majority (66%) said they felt comfortable doing so, while 20% felt uncomfortable and 14% said they were neither comfortable nor uncomfortable. More than half of respondents (53%) plan to vote in person, but do it early. About 20% said they planned to vote in-person on Election Day, 15% were going to request an absentee ballot and 12% were unsure.