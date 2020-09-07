Penny to reopen after COVID-19 forced closure

LINDALE — A Lindale school will reopen on September 8, after closing their doors in August due to a surge in coronavirus cases. According to our news partner KETK, Velma Penny Elementary will follow their COVID-19 protocol to help their students and staff stay healthy.The district is reminding parents to continue daily screenings before sending their children to school. The school plans to release a progress report on Tuesday. For at-home requests and requests for return to campus, parents should fill out the request to transition to virtual learning. There will be a $20 iPad usage fee for at-home learners.