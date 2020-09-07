Longview announced as finalists for the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program

LONGVIEW — Finalists for the 2020 President’s Awards Program have been announced. For more than 3 decades the awards program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtown’s. This year, Longview has three award finalists. Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building is a finalist in the category of Best Renovation/ Rehabilitation/Restoration. Verabank is a finalist in the category of Best Downtown Partner. Silver Grizzly Espresso is a finalist in the category of Best Downtown Business. Winners will be announced virtually, on the TDA Facebook page, in a series of Award Announcement Videos in late October.