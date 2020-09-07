Trump boat rally on Lake Palestine

PALESTINE — A Trump boat parade was held Sunday at the Bella Vistas event center at Lake Palestine. Signs, banners and flags could be seen for miles. With the coronavirus making tradition political rallies hard to organize,Terry Kenny told our news partner KETK, these events were created to allow people to gather while maintaining social distance. “Well we can’t go to an indoor rally, so this is the next best thing. We need this, we need to show our support for President Trump.” This is the second Trump Rally held on the water in East Texas. Lake Tyler was the site of hundreds of boaters and more than a thousand participants on August 23.