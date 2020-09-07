Fire at Winnsboro ISD admin building

Fire at Winnsboro ISD admin buildingPosted/updated on: September 7, 2020 at 3:50 pm
WINNSBORO — A fire Sunday night at the Winnsboro ISD administration building has officials continuing to determine the damages. The district publicly recognized the efforts of emergency response workers in a social media release Monday. “We would like to thank all of the first responders and community members for their service and response.” The building also contains the community’s senior citizens center and a feeding program for seniors, are housed there as well. No report on whether foul play is expected.