Senator Cornyn tours Texas cities discussing the “CARES Act”

TYLER — Senator John Cornyn wants voters to know how much “CARES Act” money their locality has received. Senator Cornyn has been on a tour of Texas cities discussing the “CARES Act” funding each city has received and how it’s been used to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He posted 18 videos from his tour on You Tube. In Tyler, Cornyn said, “If you told me 6 months ago I would’ve voted for a 3 trillion dollar spending bill, I would’ve told you you were crazy. But I truly felt like it was absolutely necessary for us to do it.” Texas has received 11.2 billion dollars in “CARES Act” funding, second only to California with 15.3 billion dollars. Cornyn is running for re-election in November against Democrat M.J. Hegar.