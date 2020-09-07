Chrissy Teigen turns to Botox to treat pregnancy headaches

Moussa81/iStock By ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Pregnancy isn't always easy for expectant moms, and that includes mogul and author Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child. Teigen shared on Twitter on Sept. 4 that she's been suffering from "bad pregnancy headaches," which she also struggled with during her second pregnancy. "I love being pregnant," Teigen tweeted in 2017. "I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone… please help. Don't say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft." This time around though, the superstar mom isn't turning to witchcraft, but Botox. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms," Teigen tweeted on Friday. Teigen, who's no stranger to Botox, has been using it to treat her regular headaches and migraines caused by jaw grinding. "Women are three times more likely to suffer from [migraines] than men and they usually appear in their childbearing years, which is exactly what you've seen here with Chrissy Teigen," Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a Dallas-based OB-GYN, told ABC News' Good Morning America. But while headaches can be common in pregnancy, experts say one of the main concerns is the medication used to treat them -- some of which may be harmful to the developing fetus. According to the Food and Drug Administration, when it comes to Botox, "it is not known if BOTOX or BOTOX Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby." The Food and Drug Administration also says that "there are no adequate and well-controlled studies in pregnant women," and that it should be used "only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus." For the treatment of migraines during pregnancy, Shepherd said doctors typically start with over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol before discussing an alternative treatment such as Botox. "There are certain medications that are used for migraines that we typically try to use sparingly during the pregnancy," Shepherd said. "The important part is that you make sure that you talk to a doctor who is very comfortable using Botox for the treatment of migraines [in pregnancy]." Shepherd said it's very important for all patients to discuss any history of headaches with your doctor, what your triggers are and what treatments you've used in the past. "It is important when you go to your doctor, if you are a migraine sufferer, to let them know," she urged. Although it's unknown what the risks are for getting Botox injections while pregnant, Teigen expressed on Twitter how it's helping her. "It's just so bad but I see the light finally," she said. The Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August by showing off her baby bump in husband John Legend's music video for "Wild." The two are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.

Chrissy Teigen turns to Botox to treat pregnancy headaches

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2020 at 9:17 am

Moussa81/iStockBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Pregnancy isn't always easy for expectant moms, and that includes mogul and author Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child.



Teigen shared on Twitter on Sept. 4 that she's been suffering from "bad pregnancy headaches," which she also struggled with during her second pregnancy.



"I love being pregnant," Teigen tweeted in 2017. "I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone… please help. Don't say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft."



This time around though, the superstar mom isn't turning to witchcraft, but Botox.



"Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms," Teigen tweeted on Friday.



Teigen, who's no stranger to Botox, has been using it to treat her regular headaches and migraines caused by jaw grinding.



"Women are three times more likely to suffer from [migraines] than men and they usually appear in their childbearing years, which is exactly what you've seen here with Chrissy Teigen," Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a Dallas-based OB-GYN, told ABC News' Good Morning America.



But while headaches can be common in pregnancy, experts say one of the main concerns is the medication used to treat them -- some of which may be harmful to the developing fetus.



According to the Food and Drug Administration, when it comes to Botox, "it is not known if BOTOX or BOTOX Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby."



The Food and Drug Administration also says that "there are no adequate and well-controlled studies in pregnant women," and that it should be used "only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus."



For the treatment of migraines during pregnancy, Shepherd said doctors typically start with over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol before discussing an alternative treatment such as Botox.



"There are certain medications that are used for migraines that we typically try to use sparingly during the pregnancy," Shepherd said. "The important part is that you make sure that you talk to a doctor who is very comfortable using Botox for the treatment of migraines [in pregnancy]."



Shepherd said it's very important for all patients to discuss any history of headaches with your doctor, what your triggers are and what treatments you've used in the past.



"It is important when you go to your doctor, if you are a migraine sufferer, to let them know," she urged.



Although it's unknown what the risks are for getting Botox injections while pregnant, Teigen expressed on Twitter how it's helping her.



"It's just so bad but I see the light finally," she said.



The Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August by showing off her baby bump in husband John Legend's music video for "Wild."



The two are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.

