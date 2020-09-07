Two hospitalized following Rusk County plane crash

Two hospitalized following Rusk County plane crashPosted/updated on: September 7, 2020 at 10:07 am
RUSK COUNTY — A small plane crash Saturday afternoon near the airport in Rusk County remains under investigation. According to our news partner KETK, the DPS report indicates that the single engine aircraft lost power just after take-off from the airport and crashed into the tree line. The pilot and the passenger were taken to UT Health with minor injuries. The FAA was notified and responded to the scene.