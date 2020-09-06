Novak Djokovic out of US Open after accidentally hitting line judge with ball

Al Bello/Getty ImagesBy JOSHUA HOYOS, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his round of 16 match and is now out of the U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball.

In the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta, the top-seeded Djokovic hit a ball after a point towards the backboard of Arthur Ashe Stadium — the 3-time U.S. Open champion appeared to be frustrated throughout the match.

The ball that he struck hit a line judge causing the judge to collapse and gasp for air. The line judge had to be helped off the court.

After several minutes of debate with on-court officials, Djokovic was defaulted from the match.

Novak Djokovic and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, Sept. 6, 2020, during the US Open in Queens, New York.

The Serbian grand slam champion was the favorite to win the tournament, which has been played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s U.S. Open will now be the first time since 2014 that the men’s singles title will go to a would-be first time winner.

