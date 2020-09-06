E Texan signed to Eagles practice squad

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Jacksonville native Josh McCown to their practice squad. McCown, 41, will be the edest players to ever be on an NFL practice squad. For McCown and the Eagles, the move would center around the veteran signal-caller playing the role of the team’s “quarantined” quarterback perse, with McCown training at home, taking part in zoom meetings, and getting paid $12,000 a week to be on the Eagles practice squad as an emergency quarterback in case Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld or Jalen Hurts have a positive coronavirus test or worse. McCown still plans on living in Texas but will stay in shape, and if Philadelphia needs him for an emergency situation, he’ll be ready.