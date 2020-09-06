ETFB & Feeding America Food Banks team up for Hunger Action Month

TYLER — Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country. The East Texas Food Bank 282,530 are affected by hunger, with 105,850 being children. Since the pandemic, that number has increased five percent and the number of children increased 10 percent. Now nearly one in four East Texans, including one in three children, are at risk of hunger. With that thought in mind, ETFB is partnering with Feeding America food banks nationwide in September to support Hunger Action Month and inspire communities to take action. This year’s campaign comes with thousands of East Texans living paycheck to paycheck, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Since hunger does not discriminate ETFB has multiple safe ways the community can help fight hunger:

· Donate- For every one dollar that is donated to the East Texas Food Bank, ETFB can provide up to eight meals for children, families and seniors that struggle with hunger.

· Host a Virtual Food Drive- Any person, business or organization can host a virtual food drive with their own unique page to raise funds for the East Texas Food Bank. Virtual food drives raise dollars instead of cans, which helps the East Texas Food Bank provide even more food for the families they serve.

· Volunteer- The East Texas Food Bank relies on volunteers to help us fulfill its mission. ETFB welcomes all volunteers over the age of eight, and have a variety of volunteer opportunities available for individuals, families and small groups. Shifts are limited with multiple safety practices to keep the volunteers safe from COVID-19.

· Connect- Engage with the East Texas Food Bank on social media and share its messaging to educate your network about the issue of hunger in East Texas and encourage others to join the fight against hunger with you.

The full details can be found at EastTexasFoodBank.org/ACTION. September marks the thirteenth year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about the East Texas Food Bank and other ways you can get involved in Hunger Action Month, please visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/ACTION. You can also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @ETFoodBank.