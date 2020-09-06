BGC tops $20 million in giving to employees since pandemic

TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Company has given more than $20 million to its 15,000 plus employee-partners including a third round of gift cards delivered to all active employees. According to our news partner KETK, late this week full-time employees received a $200 BGC gift card and part-time employees a $100 gift card totaling $1.9 million given to help them celebrate the Labor Day holiday this week and to those recovering from Hurricane Laura and the pandemic.