Voter registration countdown is on

TYLER — If you haven’t registered for the upcoming General Election, you have less than a month left to do so. The Presidential Election will be on November 3rd. If you are voting in person, you have 30 days before election day to register. If voting by mail, you must have it postmarked 30 days before the election day. The deadline is extended to the next business day it this falls on a Sunday. To register to vote click the link. https://www.vote.org/.