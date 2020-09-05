Two arrested in Texas for June slaying in southern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two people have been arrested in Texas for the June shooting death of a Texas man whose body was found in southern Oklahoma. The OSBI said Friday that 23-year-old Randall Rudd was arrested Thursday and 20-year-old Shannon Mayorga was arrested Friday on first-degree murder warrants in the June slaying of 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas of Denton, Texas. Court and jail records do not list defense attorneys for Rudd or Mayorga. Rosas’ body was found June 7 in a field alongside Interstate 35 in Murray County.