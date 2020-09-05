Two hospitalized in plane crash in Rusk County

RUSK — A single engine aircraft crashed just after leaving the Rusk County Airport. According to a press brief from DPS, Troopers responded to a report of the crash. Preliminary reports indicate the airplane lost power just after take-off from the airport and wednt down into the tree line. The pilot and his passenger were transported to UT Health – Tyler with minor injuries. Airport officials and FAA have been notified. More information will be released as it becomes available.