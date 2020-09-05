Clothes, ammunition tied to fatal Portland protest shooting found in suspect’s home: Officials

Nathan Howard/Getty Images BY: MEREDITH DELISO, ABC NEWS (PORTLAND, Wash.) -- Police found clothing and ammunition connecting a suspect killed during an encounter with authorities Thursday to the death of a pro-Trump protester in Portland, Oregon, days earlier, officials said. Michael Reinoehl, 48, was wanted for murder in the second degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Friday, when he was located by the FBI and U.S. Marshals in Lacey, Washington. The district attorney's office was preparing to prove that Reinoehl intentionally killed 39-year-old Aaron Danielson during violent protests last weekend between a large caravan of pro-Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters. On Friday, it released previously sealed evidence in its case, including the search warrant and arrest warrant affidavits for Reinoehl. Reinoehl was under surveillance Thursday night when he left an apartment and got into a vehicle, officials said. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, shots were fired and the suspect was killed. Reinoehl allegedly pulled a gun, a law enforcement official told ABC News. There were no other injuries, officials said. During the execution of a search warrant issued Thursday for Reinoehl's residence, Portland police recovered clothing that matched what he was wearing on Aug. 29, at the time of Danielson's death, according to the district attorney. They also found ammunition that matched the ballistic evidence recovered from the crime scene, authorities said. The shooting death of Reinoehl is still being investigated, said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who did not share more details on the incident. "We still do not have a full understanding of what led to the death of Michael Forest Reinoehl," Schmidt said in a statement. "The apprehension of a fugitive, in particular one under investigation for murder, is especially dangerous for law enforcement," he continued. "I am thankful that no one else was injured or killed during last night's incident in Lacey, Washington, and I appreciate the coordination between law enforcement agencies throughout this investigation." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Clothes, ammunition tied to fatal Portland protest shooting found in suspect’s home: Officials

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2020 at 10:45 am

(PORTLAND, Wash.) -- Police found clothing and ammunition connecting a suspect killed during an encounter with authorities Thursday to the death of a pro-Trump protester in Portland, Oregon, days earlier, officials said.



Michael Reinoehl, 48, was wanted for murder in the second degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Friday, when he was located by the FBI and U.S. Marshals in Lacey, Washington.



The district attorney's office was preparing to prove that Reinoehl intentionally killed 39-year-old Aaron Danielson during violent protests last weekend between a large caravan of pro-Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters. On Friday, it released previously sealed evidence in its case, including the search warrant and arrest warrant affidavits for Reinoehl.



Reinoehl was under surveillance Thursday night when he left an apartment and got into a vehicle, officials said. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, shots were fired and the suspect was killed. Reinoehl allegedly pulled a gun, a law enforcement official told ABC News. There were no other injuries, officials said.



During the execution of a search warrant issued Thursday for Reinoehl's residence, Portland police recovered clothing that matched what he was wearing on Aug. 29, at the time of Danielson's death, according to the district attorney. They also found ammunition that matched the ballistic evidence recovered from the crime scene, authorities said.



The shooting death of Reinoehl is still being investigated, said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who did not share more details on the incident.



"We still do not have a full understanding of what led to the death of Michael Forest Reinoehl," Schmidt said in a statement.



"The apprehension of a fugitive, in particular one under investigation for murder, is especially dangerous for law enforcement," he continued. "I am thankful that no one else was injured or killed during last night's incident in Lacey, Washington, and I appreciate the coordination between law enforcement agencies throughout this investigation."



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

