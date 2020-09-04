Advertisement

Black mom and white daughter address strangers’ comments in viral video

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2020 at 4:33 pm

A GoodYear's PhotographyBy NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News

(DALLAS) -- A mother is speaking out about the false assumptions that are made about her as a Black parent to a white child.



On Aug. 26, Jeena Wilder of Dallas, Texas, and her 6-year-old addressed the comments in a viral video shared with Wilder's 90,000 Instagram followers.



"There were specific questions people would ask like, 'Are you the nanny? Are you babysitting these kids?'" Wilder told "Good Morning America." "No. These are all my children...all four of them."



"Instead of thinking of other avenues on how people can become mothers, they automatically assume," she added. "It's saddening."



Jeena and Drue Wilder first had their daughter placed with them four years ago after her biological parents were no longer able to care for her. The Wilders, who also have a biological 7-year-old, 3-year-old and another 6-year-old, officially adopted their daughter in October 2019.



"She's really sweet and super forgiving and is the happiest child," Jeena said. "She loves being around people and she is my social butterfly."



Wilder shares her journey on Instagram, where she also talks about transracial adoptions; emphasizing how she has the modern all-American family.



Wilder's video of herself with her daughter has been viewed by more than 57,000. Many parents commented, revealing how it resonated with them.



"I always get mistaken for my daughter’s nanny," one wrote. "She’s half Indian like me & half Caucasian like Daddy, but she’s still all mine!"



"As the biological mom of biracial girls I’ve ALWAYS been asked if I was their mom," another mom wrote.



Wilder said she hopes to inspire more BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) to adopt. "Then, it will not only be the norm," she added. "But we will see more children getting adopted."

