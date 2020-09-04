Jailed man charged in woman’s 2003 strangling in West Texas

AUSTIN (AP) – A man has been charged in the 2003 strangling of a woman whose body was found on a rural West Texas road. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that 57-year-old Andy Castillo, of Lubbock, was charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cynthia Joann Palacio, also of Lubbock. The agency says a recent alert from a DNA database led investigators to focus on Castillo. It says Castillo was in the McLennan County Jail in Waco on unrelated charges of criminal solicitation to commit child sexual assault when he was served with the arrest warrant in the Palacio case.