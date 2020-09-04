Queen Elizabeth hosting drive-in movies at her country estate

Queen Elizabeth hosting drive-in movies at her country estatePosted/updated on: September 4, 2020 at 2:49 pm
(LONDON) — Brits will soon have access to a drive-in movie experience fit for a queen.
Queen Elizabeth II has announced that Sandringham Country Park, located on her 20,000-acre Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, will feature drive-in movies later this month.
The 94-year-old royal’s countryside home will host a makeshift drive-in theatre for one weekend at the end of September, with screenings of a variety of films ranging from 2018’s A Star is Born to last year’s World War I epic 1917.
Also on the docket are a series of family-friendly blockbusters such as Toy Story, The Greatest Showman and Moana, along with musical films Grease, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Queen/Freddie Mercury story Bohemian Rhapsody.
The drive-in screenings will take place from September 25-27, with three daily showtimes. Tickets are about $40 USD.
Sandringham is roughly 100 miles north of London. Queen Elizabeth II is know to spend Christmas at the lavish estate.
By Cillea Houghton
