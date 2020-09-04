TISD’s 2nd grading period instructional declaration window opens Monday

TYLER — Tyler ISD is nearing the end of its 1st grading period. Beginning September 7, District students and families may choose to change between Learn@Home or In-School Learning for the 2nd grading period by submitting a form through the Parent Self-Serve Portal. The Instructional Declaration form must be submitted by September 11, which is 10 school days prior to the new grading period start date. Families who wish to continue in their current learning model do not need to take any action.

In preparation for each grading period, families have the opportunity to change their instructional choice no later than 10 school days prior to the next grading period. Families looking to enroll their child(ren) in Tyler ISD may do so at http://www.tylerisd.org/enroll or by visiting the child’s campus. There are still a few openings available for tuition-based Pre-K at Jack, Rice, and Woods elementary schools. At this time, Owens Elementary School tuition-based Pre-K is full. There are also openings at some campuses for income-based Pre-K students.

Head Start is still enrolling students. Parents interested in finding out more information can enroll at http://www.tylerisd.org/enroll and will receive a phone call within 48 hours. For more information or questions contact the Office of Communications at 903-262-1064.