Man held after barricade incident

TYLER — Smith County officials have released the identity of the man that barricaded himself inside a house Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, officials say they attempted to detain 26-year-old Roberto Lugo following an attempted traffic stop. That’s when they say Lugo ran off, and into a house, near the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and Van STreet on the northwest side of Tyler. Officials sent a robot into the house first to figure out where he was, and then the SWAT team went in and brought him out.