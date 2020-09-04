Longview National Night Out Canceled

LONGVIEW — On the first Tuesday of October each year, usually more than 100 neighborhoods across Longview gather for National Night Out, but this year’s local event has been canceled due to the risk associated with COVID-19. The City of Longview is asking neighborhoods to forego their regular parties and instead connect with neighbors in other ways this year. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe, more caring places to live. Go to https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2822 to learn more.